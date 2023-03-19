The 38th running of the Los Angeles Marathon will be presented by ASICS on Sunday, March 19.

Participants will start at Dodger Stadium and finish on the Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

The race has drawn 22,000 runners from all 50 states and 67 nations, its largest field since 2020 when it had a record 27,150 entrants, the 21st time in 22 years it topped 20,000 entrants.

Wheelchair race starts at 6:30 a.m., elite women at 6:45 a.m., elite men at 7 a.m., charity half-marathon at 8:15 a.m. Finish Festival at Century Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In the Little Tokyo area from 4 to 9:50 a.m., 1st Street will be closed from Hope to San Pedro; Los Angeles Street from Temple to 5th; 4th Street from Los Angeles to Main; Main Street from 5th to Temple; and 3rd Street from San Pedro to Hill.

Drivers are advised to avoid Downtown until after 10 a.m., Hollywood until noon and Beverly Hills until 1 p.m.

For more information, visit www.lamarathon.com.