Little Tokyo Historical Society held a “Lil Tokyo Reporter” screening and “A Rebel’s Outcry” book talk on April 2 at Venice Japanese Community Center.

ANAHEIM — A book talk on “A Rebel’s Outcry” and a screening of the award-winning short film “Lil Tokyo Reporter” — both portraits of Issei civil rights leader Sei Fujii — will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave., Anaheim.

This celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month is presented by OCBC and Little Tokyo Historical Society.

Fujii (1882-1954) was a graduate of USC Law School who spent his career fighting for the rights of Japanese immigrants. He also founded the Kashu Mainichi (California Daily) newspaper in 1931 and a radio program on KRKD.

Panelists will include:

Actor and filmmaker Chris Tashima, who plays Fujii in “Lil Tokyo Reporter” and won an Academy Award for the film “Visas and Virtue.” His latest credits as an actor include “No No Girl” and “Kodama.”

Actress Keiko Agena, who appears in “Lil Tokyo Repoter” and is known for playing Lane Kim on “Gilmore Girls” and NYPD medical examiner Dr. Edrisa Tanaka on “Prodigal Son.”

Jeffrey Gee Chin, director of “Lil Tokyo Reporter” and publisher of “A Rebel’s Outcry.” He has also directed an Indian feature, “Mosagallu,” and an international campaign for k-pop band Blackpink’s “Born Pink” album release.

Paul Daisuke Goodman (moderator), director and writer of “No No Girl.”

Admission: $5 for adults, $3 for students. Pay at the door.

For more information, email social.media@orangecountybuddhist.org.