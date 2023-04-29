Tomomi Baba, 84, Japan-born Issei, resident of Torrance, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2023.

She is survived by her loving family: 2 sons, James (Josie) and Kenny (Shelly) Baba; 2 daughters, Jane Dagg of Illinois, and Arleen Dobravolskis; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Morio (Yoshiko) Osumi; many nieces and nephews; relatives here, Illinois and Japan.

Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Gardena Valley Baptist Church, 1630 W. 158th St., Gardena, CA 90247.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441