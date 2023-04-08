Tokuji “Toke” Yoshihashi, a 100-year-old Nisei veteran of the 100th Infantry Battalion/442nd Regimental Combat Team, was recognized as the Dodgers’ Military Hero of the Game at the team’s opening-day game at Dodger Stadium on March 30. Yoshihashi, a native of Pasadena, was escorted onto the field by Mitch Maki, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Go For Broke National Education Center. Yoshihashi beamed and waved as the full stadium greeted him with a standing ovation during the second inning of the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers took the first game of the series 8-2. (Photos by Jon Endow)