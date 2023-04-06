GARDENA — You are invited to the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute’s second annual signature event, GVJCI Izakaya, a culinary fundraiser featuring specialty small bites, beverages and live music, with an izakaya vibe.

Stop by happy hour style and stay for a little while, or throughout the evening and enjoy traditional Japanese dishes with a modern twist by Chef de Cuisine Justin Katsuno; a special sake tasting hosted by Mutual Trading Co.; craft beer from The Brewyard Beer Co. and Monkish Brewing Co.; and live music by Michael Murata, Miko Shudo and Danny Yamamoto while supporting the GVJCI!

Date and time: Friday, April 28, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Location: GVJCI Nisei Veterans Memorial Hall, 1964 W. 162nd St., Gardena

Tickets: $50 per person for a set menu that includes food and dessert, two drinks and sake tasting (21+ only)

To purchase tickets, visit the GVJCI website at www.jci-gardena.org/izakaya. GVJCI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community center dedicated to serving the needs of the Nikkei (Japanese Americans and Japanese immigrants) and broader community of the South Bay through educational, cultural, social, and recreational programs. 

