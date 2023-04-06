Seated (from left): Yoshio Nakamura and Harold Keimi; standing (from left): David Miyoshi, Richard Murakami, William “Wimpy” Hiroto and Bill Shishima at a USC gala honoring veterans, service members and ROTC students on March 28.

By RON MACKOVICH-RODRIGUEZ

It is not uncommon for Trojans who are also veterans to fly cross-country for the annual USC Veterans, Service Members and ROTC Students Gala in Downtown Los Angeles every March.

Chris Alora, former president of the USC Student Veterans Association and a U.S. Army veteran now earning a master’s degree in international affairs at George Washington University, would be making the round trip in just over 24 hours.

“One of the greatest things about USC is the culture for the veteran-affiliated community,” Alora said, as he stepped away from a boisterous impromptu reunion just outside the ballroom at the The Westin Bonaventure Hotel. “Aside from academics, it’s the main reason I picked USC. The military family here has grown, it’s gotten stronger, and the camaraderie is so uplifting. It’s worth flying back and doing a 24-hour turnaround. In fact, I’ll be back next year.”

Alora was among over 500 members of USC’s veteran community in attendance on March 28 as USC President Carol L. Folt kicked off the evening by saluting remarkable Trojan veterans.

“We all know that Trojans who answered the call of duty show their love of country, their love of education, and they represent the very best of this university and our nation,” Folt said. “I’m honored they are part of our Trojan family.”

USC’s Military Tradition Sails Past Century Mark

The university has been allied with the U.S. military going back to World War I, when USC was a training school for U.S. Army officers.

Today, USC ranks among the top research universities conducting research funded by the Department of Defense. Of all funded research at USC, 15% is sponsored by the Department of Defense, representing a $100 million investment.

At last week’s event, a presidential shout-out went to the USC Institute for Creative Technologies, which just won a $1 million Veterans Administration challenge. In collaboration with the nonprofit SoldierStrong program, the institute developed Battle Buddy, an app for veterans at risk for suicide.

This year, five USC Air Force ROTC cadets will commission to the U.S. Space Force, while two Navy ROTC midshipmen have been chosen for the prestigious Nuclear Propulsion Officer Training program.

There are more than 1,000 student veterans at USC, along with 200 dependents. Veterans among faculty and staff number at least 400.

“Powerful Gathering” of Groundbreaking Trojans

Trojan veterans and ROTC members pose with Maj. Gen. Charles Bolden (center) at USC Veterans, Service Members and ROTC Students Gala. (Photo by Steve Cohn)

The gala was held almost 50 years to the day after the first female Navy pilots began training in Florida.

Among the attendees was Air Force Lt. Gen. Stayce Harris, an engineering alumna and retired three-star general. Harris is the first Black American female to hold that rank.

The most senior veteran in the room was 97-year-old double Trojan Yoshio Nakamura, who served in the famed 442nd Regimental Combat Team during World War II.

The keynote speaker, retired Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Charles F. Bolden, an honorary USC trustee who earned his master’s degree at the USC Viterbi School of Engineering, was the first Black leader to head NASA on a permanent basis.

“This is a powerful gathering of people,” Bolden said. “What makes our military so much better than any other military in the world is our diversity. We have diversity of ideas, diversity of thought, diversity of culture.”

A leader known for humility, Bolden gave simple and straightforward advice to younger service members headed for continued military service and civilian careers.

“Take care of the people,” Bolden said. “You’re not their boss. You’re not their friend. You’re their protector. Take care of your people and they will take care of you.”

=*=

Editor’s Note: Grace Shiba, executive director of the Asian Pacific Alumni Association, invited Trojan veterans in the AAPI community to the event, including some who had been previously honored as well as first-time honorees (indicated by an asterisk), who each received a USC medallion from Bolden:

World War II veterans — William “Wimpy” Hiroto*, Yoshio Nakamura

Korean War veterans — Harold Keimi, Richard Murakami, Bill Shishima*

Vietnam veteran — David Miyoshi*