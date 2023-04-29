A private funeral service for Keiji Eto, 96-year-old, Terminal Island, Calif.-born Nisei, who peacefully passed away on March 25, 2023, was held on April 28, 2023, at Gardena Buddhist Temple, Gardena.

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. He is predeceased by brother, Gene Eto, and is survived by wife, Jane Eto; children, Donna, Ronald, and Janis (Philip Van Duyne) Eto; granddaughter, Alex; sisters, Mari Mori and Tazu Morihisa; and by many nieces and nephews in the U.S. and relatives in Japan.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449