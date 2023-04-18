Ken Motoyasu was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was born in Spokane, Wash., on January 9, 1943. He passed away on April 2, 2023, at the age of 80, surrounded by his family.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Ken. He loved sipping coffee while reading the morning newspaper, cooking meals for his family, playing with his dogs, camping, and watching his grandchildren play sports. He was a friendly face to everyone and touched many lives.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 27, 11 a.m. at Gardena Valley Baptist Church, 1630 W. 158th St., Gardena, California.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Motoyasu; sons, Wayne (Stacie Wu) Motoyasu and Weston (Lisa) Motoyasu; daughter, Stacie (John) Nguyen; grandchildren, Jarett and Kenzie Nguyen, and Brynn, Kamryn and Zachary Motoyasu; siblings, Peggy Kozawa, Nancy Tanita of Arizona, Paul and Judi Motoyasu; sister-in-law, Jeanne (Richard) Sahara; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

