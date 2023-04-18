Bob Tamehiro passed away peacefully at home on April 2, 2023, at the age of 72, after a valiant fight with cancer. He was able to leave his family with precious memories that they will forever cherish. He is survived by his loving family: wife, Janice; daughter, Steffanie (Lowell) Takahashi; mother, Yaeko Tamehiro; granddaughters, Isla and Elise Takahashi; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces. He is predeceased by father, William, and sister, Nancy Tamehiro. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.