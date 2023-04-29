May 16, 1921 — April 23, 2023

Nobuko Fujimoto was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and mentor. She was born in Seattle, Wash. on May 16, 1921. She passed away peacefully on April 23, 2023, at 101.

Born Nobuko Mary Suto in Seattle, Wash. with brothers Fred, Victor, and Frank, she grew up in Los Angeles, where her parents owned and managed two hotels in Little Tokyo. Her musical talent was recognized very early. As a child under well-known professional pianists, she was touted and groomed for performance. WWII, however, altered her path. Her family was interned at Heart Mountain, Wyo. There she met her beloved husband, George Fujimoto. Together, they returned to Los Angeles to raise a family. She began teaching piano from her home.

Known as Nobie Fujimoto, she became a large part of the Crenshaw music community. Neighborhood kids came to her for piano lessons. She enlarged her house to accommodate, teaching 65 students per week. She loved developing young talent with warmth, inspiration — emphasizing musical dynamics and expression. Her students won certificated performance programs yearly. She was also a professional accompanist and wrote original arrangements. She had a passion for learning and took classes in music theory, jazz, and computers.

Her other talents included architecture and interior design; she was an articulate, persuasive writer; she documented her love of travel & family with scrapbooks. She enjoyed ballroom dancing with George into her 80s. She had a generous, open and welcoming spirit with many loved ones. She is survived by daughters, Kathleen Fujimoto and Carla Fujimoto; daughter-in-law, Wendy Parry; surviving daughter-in-law, Thelma Fujimoto of son Kenneth Fujimoto; grandsons, Kevin Fujimoto and Justin Fujimoto. Private funeral arrangements have been made.