A memorial service for Takeko “Tucky” S. Fukunaga will be held on Saturday, May 27, at 10 a.m. at Wintersburg Presbyterian Church in Santa Ana with reception to follow. Tucky’s son, Pastor Chris Fukunaga, will give a message entitled “The Life, Death and Life of Tucky Fukunaga” at the service. The family thanks you for your prayers and love. Contact: chrisfukunaga@gmail.com