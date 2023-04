A memorial service for Otto Isao Nakano, 88-year-old, Cheyenne, Wyo.-born Nisei and Army veteran who passed away on March 15, 2023, will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. at West Los Angeles United Methodist Church, 1913 Purdue Ave., Los Angeles.

Otto is survived by his wife, Eleanor; son, Jeffrey; daughter, Kristine (Richard Waters III). He is predeceased by his son, Douglas, and brother, William Nakano. Also survived by other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449