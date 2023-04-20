December 3, 1968 – March 21, 2023

Peter Frederick McKellar, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the age of 54. Pete was born in Santa Monica, Calif., on December 3, 1968. Son of Peter Sr. and Matsuko Yamaguchi McKellar. Pete grew up in Malibu and attended Santa Monica High School, where he graduated Class of 1987.

Pete played and coached baseball for Samohi and the Gardena Knights. He also coached at El Camino College. Most recently he was assistant coach of the aquatics program at North High School in Torrance. He is survived by his wife, Leigh Anne; son, Nolan (20); and daughter, Miranda (17). His ashes will be laid to rest at Green Hills on April 21.