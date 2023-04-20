Satoru Mizukami passed peacefully on the morning of March 22, 2023, at the age of 91. Born in 1931 to Rev. Sadami and Tsuru Mizukami in Los Angeles, he was one of nine children. The family was interned at Granada (Amache) Relocation Center in Colorado for the duration of WWII. Following the war, the family returned to the Los Angeles area and in 1950 Satoru enlisted in the United States Army. He served in Germany for three years before returning to California in 1953 to attend trade school. Shortly thereafter he met and married his wife, Mutsu Takata, and the couple started a family in Los Angeles. Satoru would go on to have three children, and work for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power for over 30 years.

He was an avid and inventive gardener, bowling enthusiast, hobby naturalist, and enjoyed raising tortoises in the backyard.

He will be remembered as an adventurous father, and involved and doting grandfather who loved jazz, bonsai, fishing, and a good western. His generosity, intrepid curiosity, and dry wit will be sorely missed.

Satoru is predeceased in death by his loving wife, Mutsu, and son, Ronald. He is survived by his brother, Mako; his daughters, Sachi (Mizukami) Chavez and Diane Mizukami Guerrero; his grandchildren, Michael, Monica, Allyson, Matthew G., and Matthew M.; and great-granddaughter, Kaiya.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Fukui Mortuary, 707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441