March 3, 1940 – July 25, 2022

Sachie, 82 years old, passed away while residing in Urasoe, Okinawa. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275. Services will be at the gravesite (please ask for directions to the site).