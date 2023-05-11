Rev. Alfred Tsuyuki conducted a purification rite in 2013 at the site of the Tuna Canyon Detention Station, where his father was interned during World War II.

A celebration of life for Rev. Alfred Yoshihisa Tsuyuki, head minister of Konko Church of Los Angeles, will be held on Saturday, June 24, at 12 p.m. at Konko Church of Gardena, 15722 S. Normandie Ave., Gardena.

The service is open to the public.

The eldest of six children of Rev. Taiichi Tsuyuki and Yoshie Tsuyuki, Alfred Tsuyuki was born in Los Angeles on June 8, 1941, and was detained with his family at the Tanforan, Topaz and Crystal City camps during World War II. He grew up in Boyle Heights and was ordained as a Konko minister in 1961. He became head minister of the Los Angeles church after his father’s passing in 1985 and served for nearly 40 years. He was part of the interfaith service at the annual Manzanar Pilgrimage.

He passed away on Nov. 21, 2022 at the age of 81. Survivors include his daughters, Alyne and Cheryl Tsuyuki; granddaughters, Jubilee and Manami; and siblings, Makoto Tsuyuki, Christine Megumi Nagashima and Hitomi Tsuyuki.