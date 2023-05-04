Barbara Kazuko Kobayashi, age 91, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2023, in Torrance, Calif.

Predeceased by son, Craig. Beloved wife of Isamu Sam Kobayashi; loving mother of Debra (Dan) Peric and Leslie (Lance) Hiraga; proud grandmother of Christopher (Mariah) Peric, Kaylene (Hiroki) Saotome, Alyssa Peric, Samantha Hiraga, Jillian Hiraga; and three great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Private memorial service to be held at a later date.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441