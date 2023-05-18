President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands ahead of their talks on May 18, on the eve of the three-day Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima. (Pool photo via Kyodo)

HIROSHIMA — President Joe Biden met with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan in Hiroshima on May 18 to advance cooperation on a range of security, economic, and regional issues ahead of the three-day Group of Seven summit there.

Biden is the second sitting U.S. president, after Barack Obama, to visit Hiroshima, which was devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb at the end of World War II in 1945.

The White House released the following summary of the bilateral meeting.

[Biden] underscored that the U.S.-Japan alliance is the cornerstone of regional peace and prosperity, and reaffirmed the U.S. extended deterrence commitment using the full range of U.S. capabilities. Both leaders discussed ways to further strengthen defense cooperation, building on Japan’s revised strategy documents and increased defense investments.

They also addressed efforts to bolster economic cooperation, including through negotiations on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), the promotion of clean and secure energy, and the establishment of diverse and resilient critical minerals supply chains.

The leaders highlighted their deepening cooperation on emerging technology, including the finalization of a memorandum of cooperation on education and technology and the launching of new partnerships between U.S. and Japanese companies and universities, including the University of Chicago and Purdue University, in areas like quantum computing and semiconductors. The president thanked the prime minister for Japan’s commitment to increase investment in these areas.

Both leaders affirmed their resolve to continue supporting Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia’s brutal and unlawful invasion, and committed to work closely together to address regional security challenges, including the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) nuclear and ballistic missile programs and coercive behavior by the People’s Republic of China that runs counter to international law.

The president reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to the immediate resolution of the abductions issue. The two leaders underscored their opposition to any attempts to change the status quo by force, and reiterated their resolve to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. They also reaffirmed their support for ASEAN centrality, and emphasized the importance of increasing multilateral cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly with the Republic of Korea (ROK), the Quad nations including Australia and India, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Islands.

The president commended Prime Minister Kishida on his courageous efforts to improve bilateral ties with the ROK, which will contribute to greater regional stability and prosperity.

The two leaders committed to continue deepening the bilateral relationship to advance their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. The president said he looked forward to a productive G7 summit under Japan’s leadership.

During the G-7 summit, Biden and Kishida will meet with their counterparts from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union.

Due to ongoing negotiations with Congress over the U.S. government’s debt ceiling, Biden cut short his Asia-Pacific trip, which was to have included Papua New Guinea and Australia.