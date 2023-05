Franklin High School in Los Angeles has earned a berth in the CIF L.A. City Section Div. II championship, to be played this Friday at Glendale City College.

The 10th-ranked Panthers, with senior pitcher-infielder Joshua Nishinaka (pictured), will take on top-seeded South Gate at 7 p.m.

The field is located at 1601 Cañada Blvd. in Glendale.

Nishinaka is batting .385 with 11 RBI this season, while on the mound, he is 4-4 with a 2.24 earned run average.

(Photo provided by Mark Nishinaka)