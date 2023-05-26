Family services for Roy Atsushi Ito, 95, a Lompoc-born Nisei and a resident of Woodland Hills who passed away peacefully on May 16, will be held privately at later date.

Roy, who was a highly accomplished and respected aerospace engineer who contributed significantly to the Apollo space program, as well as a loving husband, father and grandfather, is survived by his daughter, Juliet Kay (Robert) Ozawa; granddaughter, Gillian Hinako; sister, Joyce Wakano (Greg) Chinn; and other relatives.

