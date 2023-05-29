Japanese American Veterans Memorial Monument in Mt. Hope Cemetery.

SAN DIEGO — The Japanese American Community Memorial Day Service will be held on Monday, May 29, at 9:30 a.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 3751 Market St., San Diego.

The service will take place in front of the Japanese American Veterans Memorial Monument, which was erected by the Japanese American Historical Society of San Diego, with the support of many organizations and individuals, on May 30, 2005, “Dedicated to all Americans of Japanese ancestry who defended their country for the right to be called Americans.”

The American flag is raised daily behind it to commemorate San Diego’s Japanese American soldiers who have served their country in both wartime and peacetime.

Every Memorial Day, JAHSSD, Buddhist Temple of San Diego, Pioneer Oceanview United Church of Christ, San Diego Japanese Christian Church, and Asian Pacific VFW Post 4851 host an interfaith community service and wreath-laying ceremony at the site of the monument.