Participants in the 2019 Bay Cities Joint Memorial Day Service. (J.K.YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

SANTA MONICA — The Bay Cities Joint Memorial Day Service will be held on Monday, May 29, at 9 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1847 14th St., Santa Monica.

Local temples, churches and community centers are continuing a request from the Santa Monica Nikkei Kai to continue the legacy of the Japanese American community on the Westside.

The service is held in front of the Ireito, a monument erected as a memorial to all Japanese and Japanese Americans who were part of this community. Thanks to the leadership of Phyllis Hayashibara, the Ireito was recently refurbished in time for Memorial Day.

Those who joined in the refurbishing project and will be part of the service: Venice Free Methodist Church, Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, Venice Japanese Community Center, West L.A. Buddhist Temple, West L.A. Holiness Church, and West L.A. United Free Methodist Church.