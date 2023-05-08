June Matsumoto, director of culinary arts at JACCC.

The Japanese American Cultural & Community Center in Little Tokyo hosted its annual Kodomo no Hi (Children’s Day) celebration on April 29.

Activities included crafts, emoji bread-making workshops, Rajio Taiso (exercise), performances by Irvine Cheerleaders and Ukuleles 4 Little Tokyo, and food vendors.

Hayao Miyazaki’s classic animated feature “My Neighbor Totoro” was screened and the JACCC’s James Irvine Japanese Garden was open to attendees.

Kodomo no Hi, originally known as Tango no Sekku, has been a national holiday each May 5 in Japan since 1948.

For information on upcoming events, visit www.jaccc.org.

Photos by YUMI OUCHI/Rafu Shimpo

Left: Kenji Uchida creates his personalized emoji pan as father Justin looks on. Right: Instructors Keiko Suzumura (left) and Noriko Reno Imura show samples of the treats.

Ukuleles 4 Little Tokyo performed on the outdoor stage.