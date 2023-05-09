UTLA Bargaining Co-chair Arlene Inouye and UTLA Secretary Betty Forrester

Rafu Wire Service and Staff Reports

Members of the union representing Los Angeles Unified School District teachers last week overwhelmingly approved a labor agreement that includes a 21% salary increase and reductions in class sizes.

“I am ecstatic with the results of our ratification vote. More votes cast, and a historic percentage voting yes,” said Arlene Inouye, UTLA bargaining co-chair.

UTLA members voted 94% yes to ratify the 2022-25 tentative agreement. A total of 27,171 members voted, with 25,575 voting yes and 1,596 voting no.

“We fought together for more than a year to win our Beyond Recovery demands,” said Inouye. “With this agreement, we are setting a new standard – not just for L.A. schools, but for public education nationwide.”

According to LAUSD, the agreement includes a 21% wage hike, beginning with 3% effective July 1, 2022; 4% on Jan. 1, 2023; 3% on July 1, 2023; 4% on Jan. 1, 2024; 3% on July 1, 2024; and 4% on Jan. 1, 2025.

It also includes an additional $20,000 increase for nurses; $3,000 for psychologists, psychiatric social workers, counselors and other “special services” providers; $2,500 for special education teachers; and $1,500 for early education teachers.

When the agreement was announced, the district noted that the increases were on top of 5% hikes included in the 2021-22 district budget. UTLA negotiators had been pushing for a 20% across-the-board wage hike during their labor talks with the district.

The pact also calls for a class-size reduction of two students in all classes from transitional kindergarten through 12th grade, along with additional counselors at all high schools with 900 or more students.

The contract still needs to be ratified by the LAUSD Board of Education.