From left: Brian Terao, Dave Uyematsu, James Nakamura, Justin Terao, Ken Hayashi, Tim Yoshinaga.

Justin Terao of Boy Scout Troop 242 has received the Kazuo Masuda VFW Post 3670 Scout of the Year Award.

Justin has been an active member of the Boy Scouts of America ever since his introduction to the scouting program as a member of Cub Scout Pack 862.

As a Boy Scout, Justin served as a den chief for Pack 862, patrol leader, senior patrol leader, and junior assistant scoutmaster in Troop 242.

This year Justin received the very prestigious Kade Kurita Scout of the Year Award from Troop 242 for being the most outstanding scout.

Justin has accumulated an impressive 247 hours of community service. He recently participated in a community service project called “Spit and Polish” in which he and other scouts helped in the preservation of the Japanese American Veterans Memorial Court in Little Tokyo.

Justin is an Eagle Scout, an elite rank that only 5% of scouts achieve. It takes 21 Merit Badges to become an Eagle Scout. Justin earned 61 Merit Badges throughout his years in scouting.

For Justin’s Eagle project, in light of the COVID pandemic, Justin created a large-scale, fully functional outdoor learning facility for 186th Street Elementary School in Gardena. Justin raised over $4300 to fund the project.

In addition to Justin’s scouting career, he is an outstanding student and athlete. He was on the North Torrance High School Honor Roll for all years in attendance. He was a member and captain of the Varsity Wrestling Team and is a current member of the National Honor Society and the California Scholarship Federation.

Justin will be graduating from North Torrance High School next month and continuing his studies at Cal Poly Pomona as an electrical engineering major.