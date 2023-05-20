February 16, 1926 – April 30, 2023

Toshiko Mano, 97-year-old, Okayama, Japan-born, resident of Gardena, peacefully passed away on April 30, 2023. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Tsuyoshi Mano. She is survived by her loving family: daughter, Betty Fumiko Cartwright; son, Larry Masayoshi (Karen) Mano; grandchildren, Jared, Jessica Mano; sister, Kimino Mano in Japan; sister-in-law, Yoshjko Izumi in Colorado; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441