A GoFundMe page included this photo of the Cho family.

ALLEN, Texas — Three members of a Korean American family and an immigrant from India are among the victims of one of the nation’s latest mass shootings.

The shooting on May 6 at the Allen Premium Outlets, an outdoor mall in Allen, Texas, left eight victims dead as well as the suspected gunman, identified as Mauricio Garcia, 33, who was shot by police.

The Houston office of the South Korean Consulate confirmed on Monday that the victims included Cho Kyu Song, 37, his wife, Kang Shin Young, 35, and one of their two children, who attended Prestonwood Christian Academy.

Young-Hwan Kim of the consulate told NBC News that the family were Americans, not Korean nationals.

A GoFundMe page established by a friend of the family contained the following message: “On Saturday, May 6, Cindy, Kyu, William and James Cho visited the Allen outlet mall together in North Texas. William just celebrated his 6th birthday 4 days prior and James is 3. An afternoon that should have been filled with light, love and celebration unfortunately was cut short by another mass shooting massacre that left 8 victims dead.

“Cindy, Kyu and three-year-old James were among those victims that tragically lost their lives and the family is in deep mourning. After being released from the ICU, their six-year-old son William is the only surviving member of this horrific event.”

As of Monday night, nearly $1.2 million had been raised from about 10,800 donors.

Aishwarya Thatikonda lived in McKinney and was a few days away from turning 26, according to the Telagu Association of North America, which said her family plans to have the body sent to India. She worked as an engineer and moved to the U.S. about five years ago to pursue her master’s degree.

Local media identified the other victims as sisters Daniela Mendoza, 11, and sister Sofia Mendoza, 8, both students at Cox Elementary in Sachse; Christian LaCour, 20, a security guard at the outlets; and Elio Cumana-Rivas, 32, of Dallas.

According to the Allen Police Department, as of May 7 Medical City McKinney was treating four patients, one in fair condition and three in critical condition; one patient was transferred to Medical City Plano, a Level I trauma center, and is listed in fair condition; one patient was transferred to Medical City Children’s Hospital and is in fair condition; and a ninth patient was treated at a different area hospital.

Authorities said the shooter, a neo-Nazi sympathizer with an AR-15-style assault weapon, was killed by an officer who happened to be at the shopping center.

Just over a week before, five people were fatally shot in Cleveland, Texas, after a neighbor asked a man to stop firing his weapon while a baby slept, CNN reports.