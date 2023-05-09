TORRANCE — Japanese Movie Night will be presented by Faith United Methodist Church, 2113 W. 182nd St., Torrance, on Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m.

Makiko Esumi stars in “Maborosi.”

This month’s film is Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Maborosi” (1995), in which a young husband and father apparently commits suicide without warning or reason, leaving behind his wife and infant. The cast includes Makiko Esumi, Tadanobu Asano and Takashi Naito. The New York Times described it as “a pictorial tone poem of astonishing visual intensity and emotional depth.”

In Japanese with English subtitles. There will be a short reflection after the screening.

Next month’s movie, the original “Godzilla” (1954), will be shown on the second Sunday at 3 p.m. because the third Sunday is Father’s Day.

For more information, call (310) 217-7000 or visit http://faithsouthbay.org.