Private funeral services for the late Linda Yuko Yokoyama, 72-year-old, born in Los Angeles, Calif., resident of Fullerton, who passed away peacefully on May 3, 2023, were held on May 22 at Fukui Mortuary Chapel, with Rimban William Briones of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating.

She is survived by her loving family: husband, Dan Yokoyama; sister, Marsha (Gary) Watanabe; nephew, Sean (Liana) Watanabe; grandnephew, Mason Watanabe; she is also survived by many other relatives.

