The Maryknoll Karate Club invites all to bingo and lunch on Sunday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Chapel, Japanese Catholic Center, 222 S. Hewitt St. (between 2nd and 3rd streets), Los Angeles. Come and share in the fun, delicious food (for dine-in or take-out), door prizes, and cash pots. Parking is free. For more information, contact Beth Teramoto at (626) 643-1374.