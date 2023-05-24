PASADENA — Thanks to a generous donation from Wescom Credit Union, USC Pacific Asia Museum, 46 N. Los Robles Ave. in Pasadena, is offering free admission during the entire month of May, which is AAPI Heritage Month.

USC PAM is one of few U.S. institutions dedicated to the arts and culture of Asia and the Pacific Islands. Current exhibitions: “Global Asias: Contemporary Asian and Asian American Art” and “Dismantling Orientalism: This Is Not a True Story.”

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Info: (626) 787-2680, info@pam.usc.edu, https://pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu/

Since 1934, Wescom has been dedicated to helping people throughout Southern California build better financial futures. Wescom is also dedicated to supporting diversity, equity and inclusion within its own organization and in the broader community.