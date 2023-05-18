The Little Tokyo Parkinson’s Support Group at Union Church will hold a meeting on Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Union Church of L.A., 401 E. Third St. (at San Pedro Street) in Little Tokyo.

Nicholas Szumski

Guest speaker will be Dr. Nicholas Szumski, a board-certified general neurologist and movement disorder specialist at Cedars Sinai Medical Center. He will discuss Parkinson’s and answer questions. He received his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Harvard University, where he graduated cum laude. He earned his medical degree from the University of Iowa and residency training in neurology at UCLA. He has been an honored guest presenter in the past.

Members, new members, family, relatives, caregivers, and anyone interested in Parkinson’s disease are welcome to attend.

If you have any questions or concerns, call the church office at (213) 629-3876 on Monday, Wednesday or Thursday, or Yoko Kawaguchi at (626) 571-1796 or Lorraine Arakaki at (626) 282-7366.