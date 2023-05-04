Alex and Maia Shibutani signed copies of “Amazing” last month during the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at USC.

Penguin Random House has published “Amazing: Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Who Inspire Us All,” a children’s picture book by Maia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani and Dane Liu, illustrated by Aaliya Jaleel.

From Olympic ice dancing medalists the “Shib Sibs,” this beautifully illustrated picture book highlights the achievements of many Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders who have made invaluable contributions to the world.

Inclusivity sets this book apart in its exploration of 36 inspirational Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, such as World War II hero and senator Daniel Inouye, immigrant astronaut Kalpana Chawla, and biracial entertainer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Shibutanis felt compelled to create a book showing the undeniably positive impacts that Pacific Islanders and Asian Americans have made in this country and around the world. Thanks to quick and accessible biographies written with journalist Dane Liu, readers will learn about important figures who have shaped life-altering policy, made indelible marks on pop culture, and achieved their greatest dreams — paving the way for future generations to make lasting change.

“A thoughtful and comprehensive survey of the ways in which Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have shaped, and will continue to shape, the United States. Throughout, the prose is clear, concise, and well-crafted, incorporating details that will enthrall young readers.” — Kirkus Reviews

Maia and Alex Shibutani are two-time Olympic bronze medalists, three-time world medalists, and two-time U.S. national champions. They made history when they became the first figure skaters of Asian descent to win medals at the Olympics in ice dance. Off the ice, they are producers, speakers, and ambassadors for various organizations. They recently began their writing career with the “Kudo Kids” middle-grade series. “Amazing” is their first picture book.

Dane Liu was born in China and moved to the U.S. as a tween. She received her BA from the University of Toronto and her MS in journalism from Columbia University. Her debut children’s book, “Friends Are Friends, Forever,” is a JLG Gold Standard Selection, an Indie Next Pick, and a Best Book of the Year (BCCB). She has been awarded by the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting and is an Oregon Literary Career Fellow.

Aaliya Jaleel is a Sri Lankan American based in Dallas, Texas, who loves illustrating bold, bright color palettes and memorable characters. She illustrated “Hannah and the Ramadan Gift” by Qasim Rashid. She is also a designer for animation.