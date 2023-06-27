Kenneth (Kenny) Edward Ozawa passed away unexpectedly on March 31, 2023. He was born on November 24, 1943, at the Gila River Incarceration Camp in Arizona to Shigeko Elizabeth and Hayato Harris Ozawa. He spent his first years in Ohio and Virginia before the Ozawa family returned home to Pasadena, Calif. In 1968, he was called to serve his country in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in South Korea during the Vietnam War. After concluding his military duties in 1974, Kenny returned to California to pursue a career in data science management. Outside of a world filled with numbers and theories, Kenny’s true passion was photography; an avenue he explored both leisurely and professionally. Remembered for his kind and quiet demeanor, Kenny was a devoted son and caretaker to his parents in their later years.

Kenny is survived by his sister, Patricia Lindsey; nephews and nieces, David (Darlene), Jaime, Marin (Esteban), Chelsea (Jared), Kenji (Ashley), Koji (Wendy); and sister-in-law, Charlene Ozawa (Brian). He is predeceased by his father, Hayato Harris, and mother, Shigeko Elizabeth; his brother, Michael Ozawa; brother-in-law, Leroy (Skinny) Lindsey; cousins, Raymond and Dennis Doi, and Gary Niisato.

A private service was held on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Mt. View Cemetery in Altadena.

