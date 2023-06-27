REDONDO BEACH — Asano Taiko U.S., a full-service taiko (Japanese drum) facility, offering a walk-in store, on-site taiko maintenance and repair, and hands-on taiko classes, is proud toannounce its 10-year anniversary.

Over the past decade, Torrance-based Asano Taiko U.S. has been a pioneering force in the taiko community in America, promoting cultural exchange, education, and performance. Performances by Asano Taiko U.S have grown to become recognized by leaders in the art form, and have inspired audiences and performers alike with its dynamic and innovative performances.

“Extasia,” an annual taiko concert held in Japan since 1993, will be held in the U.S. for the very first time. This concert, titled as International Taiko Concert Extasia, will feature taiko guests from around the world and will take place on Sunday, July 16, at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach.

The concert will feature a diverse lineup of performing groups, some of the world’s most renowned taiko drummers – Honoo Daiko (Japan), Miyakejima Geinou Doushikai (Japan), San Francisco Taiko Dojo (San Francisco), Soh Daiko (New York), and Asano Taiko U.S. groups, including the professional group, Unit One, showcasing traditional and contemporary taiko.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating our 10-year anniversary with such amazing groups of taiko guests,” said Katsuji Asano, CEO of Asano Taiko U.S. “This concert is a testament to the power of taiko drumming to bring people together, to bridge cultures and communities, and to create something truly unique and beautiful. We can’t wait to share this special day with our audiences. It’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime event, and we hope that everyone can join us in celebrating the culture of taiko.”

Don’t miss this unforgettable celebratory day of taiko drumming, culture, and community. Tickets are on sale now online: https://asano.us/pages/extasia