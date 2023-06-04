A night of Asian American comedy will be held on Thursday, June 8, at 8 p.m. at the Songbird Café, 900 North Broadway, Suite 1050, in Los Angeles Chinatown.

Get ready to laugh out loud as talented comedians — Andy Van, Bernice Yi, Dante Chang, Ai Yoshihara, Derek Mio and Rishi Arya — take the stage to deliver side-splitting jokes and witty observations. Enjoy great food and drinks, and a party after the show.

No minimum required. Self-parking inside the structure: $3 flat fee.

Tickets are $15. For reservations, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stand-up-comedy-tickets-640805746237?aff=ebdssbdestsearch