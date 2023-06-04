(Photo by MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo)

SAN GABRIEL — The 14th annual John Raitt Awards for Youth show was held at the historic San Gabriel Mission Playhouse on May 29, with high school students from across Southern California performing brief selections from their musical productions.

(Photo courtesy KEVIN YONEDA)

Among the winners was Diamond Bar High School’s Aeron McCoy, who received the award for Best Actor in a Female Lead Comic Role for her portrayal of Anna in the stage adaptation of Disney’s “Frozen.” McCoy, pictured above with her parents Bo and Jing, was announced as the winner by The Rafu Shimpo’s Mikey Hirano Culross, who served as one of the event’s celebrity judges.

Named after Broadway legend John Raitt, the JRAY Awards promote and support high school education by recognizing musical theater excellence in all performance and technical production categories, and to provide outstanding students with unique opportunities and professional exposure through the granting of awards and educational scholarships.