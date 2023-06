Beverly Sakuno Nishino, 86 years old, Honolulu, Hawaii-born, resident of Montebello, passed away on June 2, 2023, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Tadashi Nishino; daughters, Lori (Ken) Nakashima and Lisa Nishino; grandson, Tyler Nakashima; also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives here and in Hawaii.

Memorial service will be held at a later date in Honolulu.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441