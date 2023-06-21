Greater Los Angeles JACL invites you to its monthly meeting on Zoom on Sunday, June 25, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Make new friends. Learn about community service opportunities and the Japanese American Citizens League’s upcoming events, including the JACL National Convention on July 19-23 in Little Tokyo.

Co-presidents: Miyako Kadogawa and Mitchell Matsumura. Programs: Louise Sakamoto. Young Adults Group: Andrew Gruhn.

To request Zoom link and RSVP, email greaterlajacl@gmail.com. Website: http://GLAJACL.org