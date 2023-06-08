January 7, 1934 — May 5, 2023

Miyoko Clara Nishi Koyamatsu was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on January 7, 1934. As a young child, she and her mother relocated to Los Angeles following the tragic death of her father. Later, her mother remarried Harumasa Yamada, with whom she had a son, Masato.

In just 3 years, Miyo completed her BA in English from UCLA, which enabled her to become an elementary school teacher. Soon after graduation, Miyo married Eugene Shigeto Koyamatsu in 1956. The young couple eventually settled in the South Bay, living in Gardena and Torrance for nearly 50 years, where they raised four children.

After taking an extended break from work to care for her children, Miyo had a long career in adult education as a teacher and an administrator, while also receiving two graduate degrees. Outside of work, Miyo enjoyed reading murder mysteries, attending UCLA basketball and football games, and being an active member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

On May 5, 2023, Miyo passed away peacefully in San Diego, Calif. She is preceded in death by her brother, Mas; and her husband, Shig; and is survived by her four children: Kirk (June), Kyle (Linda), Kristi (Brian), and Kelly (Shane); nine grandchildren: Kara (Johnny), Jenna, Ryan, Erin, Julie, Hannah, Samantha, Taylor, and Emma; and one great-grandchild, Ellie.

A funeral for Miyo was held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on June 3, followed by a burial at Green Hills Memorial Park.

