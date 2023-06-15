March 25, 1931 – May 11, 2023

George K. Hama, 92-year-old, Torrance-born, resident of Lake Forest, peacefully passed away at his residence at Freedom Village Health Care Center on May 11. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Grace Kiyoko Hama. He is survived by his loving family: sons, Allan Michael Hama of Nevada, Mark (Mariko) Hama, Vincent (Amber) Hama, Ryan (Emiko) Hama, of California; grandchildren, Madison, Kayla, Nicholas, Brandon, and Allison; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441