Harold Yoshizumi (88) of Pearl City, Hawaii, resident of Monterey Park, Calif., passed away on March 24, 2023. Preceded in death by his wife, Lily, he is survived by daughter, Terri (Gary) Shundo; son, Dean (Claudia) Yoshizumi; five grandchildren; siblings, Ethel (Seiji) Koshimizu, Richard (Lynn) Yoshizumi; and extended family and friends.

Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. at San Gabriel JCC, 5019 N. Encinita Ave., Temple City 91780. Aloha attire.