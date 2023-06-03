December 23, 1932 – May 2, 2023

Miyoko was born in Los Angeles on Dec. 23, 1932, to Masaru and Mikiye Hiyake. She was the youngest of 3 children – her older sister was Eiko (Yoshinaga) and her older brother was Tsuneo. On March 15, 1953, she was married to James Fujimori. They lived in L.A. before moving to Gardena in 1957.

After raising 4 children she enjoyed working as the office manager at Crestwood Elementary and Dolores St. School, retiring after 30 plus years.

Outside of work she had a number of interests she enjoyed that included: Running, leading her daughter’s Girl Scout troop, painting/drawing, gambling in Las Vegas, UCLA/Lakers basketball and traveling. With her husband James they traveled to many exotic places, as well as climbing Mt. Whitney and Mt. Fuji.

Always kind, considerate and loving, she made it to her 90th birthday, 70th wedding anniversary and the birth of her 1st great-grandchild. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother (Bachan), aunt and sister. She lived a full, meaningful life, spreading her love to all those around her. We will all miss her very much.

Miyoko is survived by her husband, James; children, Michael (Yuriko) Fujimori, Daniel (Maryse) Fujimori, Brian (Diane) Fujimori, Nancie (John) Fukushima. As well as grandkids, Yuichi Fujimori, Steven Fujimori, Jennifer (Jeff) Carter, Lauren (Andrew) Reese, Eric Fujimori, Nicole (David) Yuan, Scott Fukushima; and great-granddaughter, Hue. Plus many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Private funeral and interment services were held on May 19, 2023. Rev Dr. Rick Chuman officiating.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441