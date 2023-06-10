The celebration of life for Hideo Henry “Toto” Kagawa, owner of the Fish King market in Glendale, will be held on Saturday, June 17, at 10:30 a.m. at Evergreen Church San Gabriel Valley, 323 Workman Mill Rd., La Puente.

Kagawa, who was born on Nov. 1, 1930 in Los Angeles, the second child of Masato and Hanayo Kagawa, passed away peacefully on March 16 at the age of 92. He had operated Fish King since 1956.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nancy Mikiko; three children, Jon (Terri) Kagawa, Julie (Stan) Akemi Fujii Sakai and James (Mari) Kagawa; seven grandchildren, Britney Kagawa, Daniel Fujii, Emi Fujii, Stephanie Kagawa, Kevin Kagawa, Joel Kagawa and Jennifer Kagawa; one great-grandchild, Matthew Kolenut; and sister, Masayo Nishikawa.

Monetary condolence gifts will be donated to the charitable organization Kokoro Care Tokyo, which “Toto” served with his friends at Yoyogi Park Sidewalk Chapel. Those who would like to donate directly can use the following link: https://www.equipnet.org/team-1/kokoro-care-%E2%80%93-tokyo