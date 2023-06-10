December 1, 1932 – May 13, 2023

Robert Ichikazu Yokoyama, 90-year-old, Los Angeles-born, resident of Arcadia, peacefully passed away at residence on May 13. He was predeceased by his loving family, son, Gary Takanori Yokoyama. He is survived by his loving family: wife, Yukiko Yokoyama; daughter, Kayo Yokoyama (David) Martin; grandson, (Andrew); also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral service was held at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, Reverend Rimban William Briones officiating.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441