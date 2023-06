The second annual Japanese American Basketball Reunion will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Terasaki Budokan, 249 S. Los Angeles St. in Little Tokyo.

The event will feature a raffle as well as drinks and snacks, all to support the programs and activities at the Budokan.

Afterwards, attendees are encouraged to patronize the many restaurants in the Little Tokyo area.

Parking will be limited.

For more information, call (213) 279-2152 or email TeraBudo@ltsc.org.