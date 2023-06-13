A temple-sponsored funeral service for the late John Shigekiyo Murakami, 101-year-old, California-born, resident of Torrance, who passed away on May 28, 2023, will be held on Monday, June 26, 11:30 a.m. at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 166th St. in Gardena. Masks are required to attend the service.

John was the eldest of 16 siblings. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Nancy Natsuko Murakami; he is survived by his son, Kenneth Murakami; he is also survived by 7 siblings and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441