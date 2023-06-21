L.A. Kimono Club will present the Summer Kimono Festival on Saturday, June 24, at Terasaki Budokan, 249 S. Los Angeles St. in Little Tokyo.

Yukata workshop from 12:30 to 2 p.m. You will learn the basic dressing technique and obi-tying. You will need to bring yukata, hanhaba obi, two koshi himo (strings), and obi ita (obi stiffener). These can also be purchased from the vendors. Fee: $20 presale, $25 at the door, free for ages 12 and under.

Bridal kimono dressing demonstration by a special guest instructor from Kyoto Kimono Gakuin, the oldest kimono dressing school in Japan, from 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Vintage yukata and summer kimono sale by Kimonoya L.A. and Shinobee’s Closet.

For registration and more information, email Lakimonoclub.AM@gmail.com.