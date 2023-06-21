The collision occurred near the intersection of Sherman Way and Bellaire Avenue. (Google Maps)

Detectives from the LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run traffic collision in North Hollywood.

On June 19, around 1 a.m., a small, light blue SUV was traveling eastbound on Sherman Way when it collided with a pedestrian walking outside of a crosswalk on Sherman Way, west of Bellaire Avenue. The SUV pulled into a shopping center parking lot area on Sherman Way, then proceeded to exit westbound Sherman Way.

The driver of the SUV failed to stop, identify themselves, or attempt to render aid to the pedestrian.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced the pedestrian deceased at scene. The pedestrian was described as a male Asian, around 35 to 40 years of age. His name is being withheld pending an identification and notification to the next of kin by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives are also looking to speak to the driver of the white minivan who pulled into the shopping center, as they may have witnessed the incident.

Video surveillance of this incident will be provided at a later time.

Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

The public is also reminded that as pedestrians, they should exercise caution when crossing streets, obey traffic lights, cross within marked crosswalks, and obey the rules of the road.

On April 15, 2015, the City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members that provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division’s Officer Hansen at (818) 644-8255 or call (818) 644-8020 with any information. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip.

Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.