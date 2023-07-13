September 6, 1924 – June 28, 2023

Mrs. Grace Fujiko Mori, 98-year-old Nisei resident of Whittier, passed away on June 28, 2023. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Masao Mori, she is survived by her children, Robert Yoshio (Ann) Mori, Susan Suzuko Mori, and Steven Masaru (Ellyn) Mori; grandchildren, Alanna, Kevin, Sarah, and Kyle Mori; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. The family held a private viewing and burial.

In lieu of koden, the family would like you to spend time with your loved ones and friends.

